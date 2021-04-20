See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD

Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Holmes works at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Saint John's Health Center
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8212
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Divison Breast/Soft Tissue Sgy
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7415, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3535
  3. 3
    Los Angeles Center for Women's Health and Cardiology Care
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 742-6400
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Better Option Better Results Inc
    5670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1740, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Usc Norris Cancer 1441 Ctr Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3968
  6. 6
    Usc Department of Surgery
    1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2021
    I've tried to write this for 3 years, & I cry every time. He deserves a million star not five..?????????? Dr. Holmes saved my life not once but countless times. I showed up with a nasty infection with no end in sight. He did one surgery & I did well but the infection came back time after time. He finally made the hard decision to remove my nipple & I agreed. That last surgery saved my life. No more infections, no more surgeries. I could say thank you every day of my life & it wouldn't be enough. I would kid around with him " I'm like that mean step child that will never go away." ??& I did. Thank you Dr. Holmes?? You will forever have a place in my heart????? ALBA your a SUPER STAR?? Thank you for everything !!
    Eileen — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124056197
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Surgery - University of Southern California
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco-East Bay
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

