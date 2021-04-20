Overview of Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD

Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.