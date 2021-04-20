Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD
Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations
Providence Saint John's Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8212Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Divison Breast/Soft Tissue Sgy1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7415, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3535
Los Angeles Center for Women's Health and Cardiology Care1513 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 742-6400Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmSaturday8:30am - 3:30pm
Better Option Better Results Inc5670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1740, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions
- 5 Usc Norris Cancer 1441 Ctr Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3968
Usc Department of Surgery1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've tried to write this for 3 years, & I cry every time. He deserves a million star not five..?????????? Dr. Holmes saved my life not once but countless times. I showed up with a nasty infection with no end in sight. He did one surgery & I did well but the infection came back time after time. He finally made the hard decision to remove my nipple & I agreed. That last surgery saved my life. No more infections, no more surgeries. I could say thank you every day of my life & it wouldn't be enough. I would kid around with him " I'm like that mean step child that will never go away." ??& I did. Thank you Dr. Holmes?? You will forever have a place in my heart????? ALBA your a SUPER STAR?? Thank you for everything !!
About Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124056197
Education & Certifications
- Breast Surgery - University of Southern California
- University of California San Francisco-East Bay
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
