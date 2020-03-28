Overview of Dr. Dennis Hughes, MD

Dr. Dennis Hughes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.