Overview

Dr. Dennis Hurtado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Hurtado works at Lovelace Medical Group - Irving in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Milton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.