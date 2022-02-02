Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD
Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Hurwitz works at
Dr. Hurwitz's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office3109 Forbes Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 802-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurwitz?
This whole office is amazing! Polite, professional and great at what they do! I highly recommend this place!!
About Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1598847741
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurwitz works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.