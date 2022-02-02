See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (72)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD

Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Upmc Mercy.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurwitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    3109 Forbes Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 802-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • Upmc Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Atypical Mole
Blepharoptosis
Body Disproportion
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Congenital Nasal Deformity
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermal Melanoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Ear Cancer
External Ear Disorders
Face Skin Lesions
Facial Lesions
Facial Skin Cancer
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hyperpigmentation
Keratosis
Laceration
Large Breasts
Lesion
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lipodystrophy
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Septal Perforation
Nose Cancer
Nose Disorders
Nose Injuries
Premature Aging
Protruding Ears
Pulmonary Disease
Rhinophyma
Sebaceous Cysts
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Laxity
Skin Tightening
Spider Veins
Stretch Marks
Sun-Damaged Skin
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
Surgical Weight Loss
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction)
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598847741
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz works at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hurwitz’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

