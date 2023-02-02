Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM
Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Hutt works at
Dr. Hutt's Office Locations
Hutt Podiatry, Inc1225 S Main St Ste 101, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutt?
Had visit today with Dr Hutt, was the most informative doctor to date on gout. Told us how to get rid of & also treat. Really personable & caring!
About Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851567903
Education & Certifications
- Upmc Podiatric Residency Program
- UPMC
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS

