Overview of Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM

Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Hutt works at Hutt Podiatry Inc in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.