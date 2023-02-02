See All Podiatrists in Greensburg, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (76)
Greensburg, PA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM

Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Hutt works at Hutt Podiatry Inc in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutt's Office Locations

    Hutt Podiatry, Inc
    Hutt Podiatry, Inc
    1225 S Main St Ste 101, Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 832-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Metatarsal Fracture
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Sever's Disease
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Stress Fracture of Foot
Toe Fractures
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Had visit today with Dr Hutt, was the most informative doctor to date on gout. Told us how to get rid of & also treat. Really personable & caring!
    About Dr. Dennis Hutt, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851567903
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upmc Podiatric Residency Program
    Internship
    UPMC
    Medical Education
    Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
