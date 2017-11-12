Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Jacks, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Jacks, MD
Dr. Dennis Jacks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart, Bradley County Medical Center, Dallas County Medical Center and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jacks works at
Dr. Jacks' Office Locations
Urology Associates of South Arkansas1609 W 40th Ave Ste 301, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 536-5162
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Bradley County Medical Center
- Dallas County Medical Center
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Jacks is a great doctor. He is very concerned about you, and he takes time to give you the care that you need. He is the kind of DR that you want because he is compassionate about what he does. He is not in it for just the money. He is a DR that has a true calling.
About Dr. Dennis Jacks, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1013909316
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacks has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.
