Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD
Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Beach Office500 Superior Ave Ste 135, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
This man is not only the best Dr, who knows his Stuff. He is kind, up front, and very secure in his suggestions, I would say he saved my life many times and know my Grandson. Thank you, and the above statement is not how I have been treated and I take Lorazapam, due to serious Health condition and he has been great to help me and work on what is best for me. People are a hard judge. God bless you Dr J. Sandy Crabb.
University of California Irvine
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
University Of California
Dr. Jordanides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordanides accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jordanides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jordanides works at
Dr. Jordanides speaks Greek.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordanides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordanides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordanides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.