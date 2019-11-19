Overview of Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD

Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Jordanides works at Dennis Jordanides, M.D., Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.