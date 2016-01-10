Overview of Dr. Dennis Kao, MD

Dr. Dennis Kao, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kao works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.