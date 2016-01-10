See All Hand Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Dennis Kao, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Kao, MD

Dr. Dennis Kao, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Kao works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kao's Office Locations

    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion
    11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview
    908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2016
    I would recommend Dr. Kao because of his intense interest in my son's twisted hand and his level of caring through the exam period and surgery. Since my son could not talk (car wreck 7-10-08) he was not able to tell Dr. Kao what the problem was. I was there to explain the situation and Dr. Kao listened with a deep interest. Dr. Kao is a great Doctor. You can be assured that you are getting the best Surgeon in Dallas Texas when visiting UT Southwest Plastic Surgery Department.
    Carolyn McFarland in Hurst, TX 76054 — Jan 10, 2016
    About Dr. Dennis Kao, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1265503619
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
