Dr. Dennis Kao, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kao, MD
Dr. Dennis Kao, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Kao because of his intense interest in my son's twisted hand and his level of caring through the exam period and surgery. Since my son could not talk (car wreck 7-10-08) he was not able to tell Dr. Kao what the problem was. I was there to explain the situation and Dr. Kao listened with a deep interest. Dr. Kao is a great Doctor. You can be assured that you are getting the best Surgeon in Dallas Texas when visiting UT Southwest Plastic Surgery Department.
About Dr. Dennis Kao, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Medical College Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hand Surgery
