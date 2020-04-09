Overview

Dr. Dennis Karasek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Karasek works at Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.