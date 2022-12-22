Overview

Dr. Dennis Katechis, DO is an Other Provider in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Other, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Katechis works at Englewood Cardiology Consultants in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.