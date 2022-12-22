Dr. Dennis Katechis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katechis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Katechis, DO
Overview
Dr. Dennis Katechis, DO is an Other Provider in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Other, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Katechis works at
Locations
-
1
Dennis Katechis, DO177 N Dean St Ph 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katechis?
Dr Katechis has been treating my husband since a year now. We have never met such a caring and dedicated doctor!
About Dr. Dennis Katechis, DO
- Other
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1033129978
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- New York University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katechis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katechis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katechis works at
Dr. Katechis speaks Greek and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Katechis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katechis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katechis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katechis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.