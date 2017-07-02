Dr. Dennis Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kay, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kay, MD
Dr. Dennis Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay's Office Locations
-
1
Kay Dennis B MD8345 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 140, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
I have known Dr Kay since he was a resident and he is an amazing doctor, kind and has a great manner.
About Dr. Dennis Kay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1669536629
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.