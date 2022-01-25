Overview of Dr. Dennis Kellar, MD

Dr. Dennis Kellar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kellar works at Global Care Dba Northwest Pulmonology in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL, South Barrington, IL and Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.