Dr. Dennis Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Kelly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Cardiology Consultants200 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 351-1656
North Bergen Office7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 676-0925Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Kelly has all the attributes you want in a doctor. He is caring, thorough, and always takes the time to explain your condition and discuss your concerns.
About Dr. Dennis Kelly, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.