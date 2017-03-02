See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Madison Heights, MI
Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (12)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO

Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Kelly works at Thomas I King Dpm PC in Madison Heights, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas I King Dpm PC
    1431 E 12 Mile Rd Bldg C, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 398-4614

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Femur Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Femur Fracture

  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    About Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619909793
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Thomas I King Dpm PC in Madison Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

