Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO
Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Thomas I King Dpm PC1431 E 12 Mile Rd Bldg C, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 398-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dennis Kelly is an awesome doctor!! I had total replacement surgery of the left knee with this doctor in January 2017. He was so thorough when speaking to me and my husband about the surgery and all that it entails. My left knee never felt so great!! Dr. Kelly is amazing!! I can't say enough about this wonderful doctor and his staff. I truly felt like I was in great hands and because of him my recovery has been wonderful!! Thank You Dr. Kelly and staff for all that you have done!!
About Dr. Dennis Kelly, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
