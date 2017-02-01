Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Robert Benjamin Pompa M.d. Inc.414 N Camden Dr Ste 650, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-1594Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with his knowlege of my particular medical problem and his frank discussion of solutions.
About Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
