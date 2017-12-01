See All Rheumatologists in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD

Rheumatology
2.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Kim, MD

Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bridgeport Medical Clinic
    11306 Bridgeport Way SW Ste B, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fever
Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spondylitis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Physical Examination
Polymyositis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 01, 2017
    My experience was very good. Dr. Kim listened and responded to my questions. He was thorough with my exam and concerned with my history. I was comfortable and pleased with Dr. Kim. I believe he takes everything said to heart and wants to make sure you are well taken care of.
    christine Thomas in Lacy — Dec 01, 2017
    About Dr. Dennis Kim, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669586087
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

