Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Bridgeport Medical Clinic11306 Bridgeport Way SW Ste B, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
My experience was very good. Dr. Kim listened and responded to my questions. He was thorough with my exam and concerned with my history. I was comfortable and pleased with Dr. Kim. I believe he takes everything said to heart and wants to make sure you are well taken care of.
About Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669586087
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.