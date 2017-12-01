Overview of Dr. Dennis Kim, MD

Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.