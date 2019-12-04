Overview

Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Dennis H. Kim, M.D., LLC in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.