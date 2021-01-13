Dr. Dennis Kokenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kokenes, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kokenes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the greatest. He is friendly and sympathectic and listens carefully.
About Dr. Dennis Kokenes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Boston City Hospital-Boston University
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
