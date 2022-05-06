Dr. Dennis Larock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Larock, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Larock, MD
Dr. Dennis Larock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Larock's Office Locations
Southcoast Health Urology1601 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (508) 678-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaRock performed robotic surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from my kidney during May 2021. From from my first consultation through surgery and subsequent follow up appointments he has been attentive, informative and demonstrates a very calming and reassuring demeanor. I could not have hoped for a more qualified physician to have at my side throughout this process.
About Dr. Dennis Larock, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215935291
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center Program
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larock has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Larock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.