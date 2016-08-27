See All Pediatricians in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Dennis Laug, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Laug, MD

Dr. Dennis Laug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Laug works at Farrugot Pediatrics in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laug's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farrugot Pediatrics
    11220 W Point Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 966-4975

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2016
    Dr. Laug is an exceptional Doctor,who really cares about his little patients.He talks to them directly about bad habits and the ways children can succeed in becoming healthy,smart,and happy in future.He prescribes medications only if he is sure they are needed.Otherwise,he recommends other ways and techniques to improve the situation.It is very important for me because not all drugs are safe,and I do not want to fight their side effects in future. This Doctor is very experienced.Highly recommend
    Alla Akinina in Knoxville, TN — Aug 27, 2016
    About Dr. Dennis Laug, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619981065
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Laug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laug has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laug. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

