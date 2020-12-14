Dr. Ledford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis Ledford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ledford, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Ledford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma and Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 502, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledford?
Been going for a few years and he is awesome. Will be searching for a new doctor since he is going to another location.
About Dr. Dennis Ledford, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1376528042
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- U Tenn Affil Hosps
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledford works at
Dr. Ledford has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.