Overview of Dr. Dennis Lee, MD

Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Lee works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.