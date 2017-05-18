Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Healthcare2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 606-4927
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. lee recently was the doctor for my colonoscopy. This is my second time with him. I have appreciated his expertise, his thoroughness in explaining things and his follow-up. He called me with follow-up though he was away at a conference and spent all of the time I needed explaining things and answering my questions. I have found him to be respectful and engaging and I highly recommend him and have full confidence in him.
About Dr. Dennis Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184683617
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
