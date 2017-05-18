Overview

Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.