Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Metrowest Dermsurgeons57 Boston Providence Tpke Ste 16, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 331-5241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is one of the few surgeons who calls his patients the next day to see how they are. He is an amazing person and his staff is fantastic, also.
About Dr. Dennis Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912945205
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- U Pa
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.