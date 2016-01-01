Dr. Dennis Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Levinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Levinson, MD
Dr. Dennis Levinson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson's Office Locations
Harken Health611 W ROOSEVELT RD, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 674-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Levinson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1720050016
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
