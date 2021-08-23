See All Psychiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Dennis Liston, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dennis Liston, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Liston, MD

Dr. Dennis Liston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Liston works at Dennis M Liston MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Liston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis M Liston MD
    3035 E Commercial Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dennis M Liston, MD, PA
    4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 492-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liston?

    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Liston is an amazing and extremely caring physician. Took time to listen, tried to help me and fought ferociously for me. Although I am better, need to work at it every day! Medications just didn’t work for me! Today I read an article: INVERSE: Why scientists are rethinking the most effective way to treat depression. So happy to know it wasn’t me. Thank God for scientists who love research and want to make a difference for fellow mankind! It’s been about 9 years since I was under Dr Liston’s care, and I can’t thank him enough for how much he made a difference and helped me to continue to live my life!
    Kara — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Liston, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Liston, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liston to family and friends

    Dr. Liston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Liston, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Liston, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316995855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Liston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liston works at Dennis M Liston MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Liston’s profile.

    Dr. Liston has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Liston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Liston, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.