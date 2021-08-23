Dr. Dennis Liston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Liston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Liston, MD
Dr. Dennis Liston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Liston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liston's Office Locations
-
1
Dennis M Liston MD3035 E Commercial Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
-
2
Dennis M Liston, MD, PA4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 492-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liston?
Dr. Liston is an amazing and extremely caring physician. Took time to listen, tried to help me and fought ferociously for me. Although I am better, need to work at it every day! Medications just didn’t work for me! Today I read an article: INVERSE: Why scientists are rethinking the most effective way to treat depression. So happy to know it wasn’t me. Thank God for scientists who love research and want to make a difference for fellow mankind! It’s been about 9 years since I was under Dr Liston’s care, and I can’t thank him enough for how much he made a difference and helped me to continue to live my life!
About Dr. Dennis Liston, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316995855
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liston works at
Dr. Liston has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Liston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.