Overview of Dr. Dennis Liu, MD

Dr. Dennis Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.