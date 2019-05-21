Dr. Dennis Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Liu, MD
Dr. Dennis Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr. Lui is a super intelligent, dedicated doctor who helps his patients make informed decisions about treatment of auto-immune disease. He weighs the pros & cons; I trust his judgement greatly. He spends enough time to answer questions & concerns. The Rheumatology Dept. is always busy however, they will accommodate you for emergent matters. This is much appreciated.
About Dr. Dennis Liu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366554933
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology Boston University School Of Med
- Internal Medicineboston University School Of Med
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.