Dr. Dennis Long, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Long, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Long, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelbyville, KY.
Dr. Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs.Long and Burton1100 Washington St, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 257-8695
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
About Dr. Dennis Long, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881792877
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.