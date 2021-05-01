Overview of Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD

Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Marcus works at Southeast Retina Center PC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC and Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.