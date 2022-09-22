Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM
Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marta's Office Locations
- 1 2145 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 1, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-1321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
When I have seen Dr. Marta for various nail and soft-tissue problems, he has always diagnosed and treated them promptly and thoroughly. As for more chronic foot conditions like bunions and hammertoes (which as an aging ex-tennis player I have in abundance), he takes an appropriately conservative approach and gives sound advice on proper care and footwear, rather than rushing me into surgery. A real plus of my visits is that I hardly recognize my own feet after one of his gentle pedicures.
About Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124167481
Frequently Asked Questions
