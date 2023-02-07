Overview of Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD

Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Matzkin works at Allied Eye in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.