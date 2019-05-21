Dr. Dennis McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis McCoy, MD
Dr. Dennis McCoy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Pain Management Centers of America Psc8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 249-5905
Desoto Surgery Center391 Southcrest Cir Ste 100, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0910
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
everyone at the office is very nice!!! I always have a comfortable visit there, where i have been going for 5 years, I have gotten to know most of everyone's name .. I feel very welcome!!!!
About Dr. Dennis McCoy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
