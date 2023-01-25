Overview of Dr. Dennis McGee, MD

Dr. Dennis McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Saint Alphonsus Joint Center Of Excellence in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.