Dr. Dennis Meighan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Meighan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Meighan works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meighan was my doctor in Connecticut. He performed my endoscopies and colonoscopies. I miss him terribly. Professional, reassuring, comforting manner. Listens and explains thoroughly. I trusted him completely. There is no one else Iike him.
About Dr. Dennis Meighan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134239106
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp
- Norwalk Hosp
- Saddle Brook Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
