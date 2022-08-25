See All Spine Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Overview of Dr. Dennis Meredith, MD

Dr. Dennis Meredith, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Meredith works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meredith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    Aug 25, 2022
    Vernon McCahill, is still climbing tree's. Just turned, 63. I love, Dr. Dennis Meredith. Meredith . I am good. My email is vernonmccahilleo@gmail.com. God bless. I live by my mom, in La.
    Vernon McCahill — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Meredith, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225295165
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery/Cornell University
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Meredith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meredith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meredith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meredith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meredith works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meredith’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meredith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meredith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meredith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meredith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

