Overview of Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD

Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Fredonia Regional Hospital, Herington Hospital, Kansas Medical Center, Labette Health, Mcpherson Hospital, Meade District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Minneola District Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Morton County Hospital, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Nmc Health, Phillips County Health Systems, Russell Regional Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Stevens County Hospital, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center, Western Plains Medical Complex, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Moore Jr works at Cancer Center of Kansas in Wichita, KS with other offices in Salina, KS, Liberal, KS and Dodge City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.