Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD
Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Wonderful and very knowledgeable doctor. Diagnosed a problem in my lumbar spine that other surgeons had missed. Despite his very heavy workload, he spent much time thoroughly reviewing and explaining my MRI's and reports. I would go back to him for any neurological problem.
About Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992704522
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- U Ala
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murphy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.