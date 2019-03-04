Overview of Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD

Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Murphy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.