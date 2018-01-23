Overview

Dr. Dennis Newberry III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Newberry III works at Hawesville Medical Specialists Pllc in Henderson, KY with other offices in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.