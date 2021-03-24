Dr. Dennis Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Australia and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Locations
-
1
CoxHealth3901 S Fremont Ave Fl 4, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 875-3250
-
2
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ng was very polite and professional. He made me so comfortable considering a colonoscopy and prompt to deliver good results.
About Dr. Dennis Ng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740493162
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri / Gastroenterology Fellowship
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University Of Sydney, Australia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
