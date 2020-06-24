Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Occhipinti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD
Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Occhipinti's Office Locations
Dennis Occhipinti, MD4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 320, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 454-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for years. I've found Dr. Occhipinti to be knowledgeable and caring. He's always found a remedy for any of my throat issues. Terrific bedside manor.
About Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790839181
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Occhipinti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Occhipinti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Occhipinti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Occhipinti has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Occhipinti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Occhipinti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Occhipinti.
