Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO
Overview of Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO
Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Dr. O'Connell's Office Locations
InSight Retina Consultants - Glenwood Springs3122 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Directions (877) 283-5807Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insight Retina Consultants, PC15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 380, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 662-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
InSight Retina Consultants - Boulder4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 662-8400
Insight Retina Consulatants - Edwards1140 Edwards Village Blvd Unit B206, Edwards, CO 81632 Directions (303) 662-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have never written a review before but my experience with Dr. O'Connell and his staff was so exceptional, I felt compelled to do so. I was referred to Dr. O'Connell for a detached retina reattachment surgery. This was at 3:30 and I had a two hour drive to get there. He and his staff stayed open to take me as a patient. Dr. O'Connell explained my options and in doing so he gained my trust. I am 10 day post surgery and can not be happier. Thank you Dr. O'Connell and your wonderful staff for such great care and apparent dedication to eye sight. It is appreciated.
About Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396763652
Education & Certifications
- The Center For Sight|University of Oklahoma HSC
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connell speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.