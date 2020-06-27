Overview of Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO

Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. O'Connell works at 20 20 Eyecare in Glenwood Springs, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Boulder, CO and Edwards, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.