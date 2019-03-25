Overview of Dr. Dennis Odie, MD

Dr. Dennis Odie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Odie works at DENNIS H ODIE MD in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.