Dr. Dennis Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Oh, MD
Dr. Dennis Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Baystate Neurosurgery2 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
Outstanding experience with *Dr. Oh, kind, compassionate expert clinician, office staff amazing & responsive!
About Dr. Dennis Oh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225111511
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Philippine General Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.