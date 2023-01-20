See All Neurosurgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Dennis Oh, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Oh, MD

Dr. Dennis Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Dr. Oh works at Baystate Neurosurgery Assocs in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Neurosurgery
    2 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Wing Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Outstanding experience with *Dr. Oh, kind, compassionate expert clinician, office staff amazing & responsive!
    Anonymous — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Oh, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1225111511
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • Philippine General Hospital
    • University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Baystate Neurosurgery Assocs in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

