Dr. Dennis Ortiz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Unt College Osteopathic Medicine-Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.



Dr. Ortiz works at North Central Urology in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Bridgeport, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.