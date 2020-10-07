Dr. Dennis Ortiz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ortiz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Unt College Osteopathic Medicine-Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
North Central Urology PA4218 Gateway Dr Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 283-1860
North central urology1903 Doctors Hospital Dr Ste 33, Bridgeport, TX 76426 Directions (817) 283-1860
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I have been patient for over 10 years and I have never had a single problem with Dr Ortiz or his staff.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center-Closed
- Unt College Osteopathic Medicine-Fort Worth
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.