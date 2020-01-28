See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD

Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Pappas works at Pappas Ear Clinic PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pappas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pappas Ear Clinic PC
    2937 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 251-7169

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548332463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear Found
    Internship
    • NYU Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas works at Pappas Ear Clinic PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Pappas’s profile.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

