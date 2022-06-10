Dr. Dennis Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Pulmonary Physicians of Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Parker has been very good. He is very personable, and I can talk with him. A five-star doctor!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
