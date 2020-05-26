Overview

Dr. Dennis Perry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at McLaren Greater Lansing Primary Care in Okemos, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.