Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD
Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.
Dr. Phillips II' Office Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Century Medical Assoc Inc133 Church Hill Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (877) 660-6777
Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates59 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (877) 660-6777
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3895MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr Dennis Phillips. He preformed reverse replacement on my right shoulder. He did an awesome job my original pain is all gone and it has been 9 weeks since the surgery. I'm working with therapy and it is getting stronger every day. I highly recommend him to anyone with shoulder pain. He also helped my wife with a problem she was having with her shoulder.
About Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356342463
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
