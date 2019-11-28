See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD

Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.

Dr. Phillips II works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips II' Office Locations

    Allegheny Orthopedic Associates
    1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 660-6777
    Century Medical Assoc Inc
    133 Church Hill Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 660-6777
    Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates
    59 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 660-6777
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3895
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Canonsburg General Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Replacement Revision
Elbow Sprain
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2019
    I am very pleased with Dr Dennis Phillips. He preformed reverse replacement on my right shoulder. He did an awesome job my original pain is all gone and it has been 9 weeks since the surgery. I'm working with therapy and it is getting stronger every day. I highly recommend him to anyone with shoulder pain. He also helped my wife with a problem she was having with her shoulder.
    Raymond Winters — Nov 28, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356342463
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
