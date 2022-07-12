Overview

Dr. Dennis Poquiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Poquiz works at Lake Arlington Family Medicine in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.