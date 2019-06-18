Dr. Dennis Rademaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rademaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Rademaker, DO
Overview
Dr. Dennis Rademaker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Rademaker works at
Locations
Family Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is excellent, and Dr. Rademaker listens to all of my concerns. They always get me in when I need an appointment. Please consider this office if you need to find an allergist. You will n to be disappointed.
About Dr. Dennis Rademaker, DO
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457328411
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rademaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rademaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rademaker works at
Dr. Rademaker speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rademaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rademaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rademaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rademaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.